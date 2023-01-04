Showers taper off early this morning, leaving a damp ground in it’s wake for the morning commute. Temps run in the 40s this afternoon, offering another day above average, but overall will have a cool and damp feel to the air with mostly cloudy skies. I don’t expect much more wet weather through the day, so even most of the evening commute will be dry.



Now, toward the tail end of the evening commute, showers arrive from west to east and rain will be common again overnight.

As showers taper back to drizzle early tomorrow, temps start to drop from northwest to southeast, allowing the chance of icy spots to develop. First, outside 495 and then perhaps a few slick spots develop by mid afternoon between I-95 and 495 as temps slide to near/below the freezing mark. A winter weather advisory is in place near/northwest of I-95 tomorrow. Again, precip will be light, it’s just that it doesn’t take much to create some slick travel on untreated surfaces.

Scattered rain and snow showers hang around Friday, then we dry out over the weekend. Saturday will be a bit milder, near 40, vs. the low to mid 30s on Sunday.