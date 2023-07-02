After having a break from the active pattern Saturday, more showers and storms are on the way with a few weather systems expected to move through the region.

This evening, scattered showers and storms will head in from New York and Pennsylvania. Although a severe storm with gusty winds and small hail is possible, the main threat is flash flooding if storms produce heavy rain over already saturated ground.

Late tonight storms clear out, giving way to some clearing and sunshine by late Monday morning. However, more storms are likely to form tomorrow afternoon ahead of a 3rd low pressure system on the way. These storms may also affect firework shows Monday as some storms may linger into the evening.

For the 4th, scattered storms are expected midday as the low pressure system slides through, but there is a chance the activity clears out in time for firework shows that evening.

Although scattered storms remain in the forecast through Tuesday, there are no washouts in the forecast, and there may be some locations that miss out on nearly all the rain. Stay tuned for more updates from the 7Weather Team!