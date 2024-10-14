Sunday was a pretty unsettled day across the area, with scattered showers from time to time throughout the day.

With the same storm system still hanging around the area Monday, a few more showers can be expected.

The best chance for rain will be during the morning hours, before showers become more isolated later in the day.

The storm system should clear out by Monday evening, so it’s not looking to be as bad of a day as Sunday.

Cooler weather settles in this week, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s the majority of the week.