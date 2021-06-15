After an unsettled day yesterday that features plenty of showers and storms, we start off today with mild and muggy conditions, and more scattered downpours. The overall theme of today will be somewhat unsettled as a few pop-up showers and storms will be with us from time to time. A few breaks of sun are possible, however, if temps do reach the mid to upper 70s, those breaks of sun and daytime heating may fuel a few stronger storms this afternoon with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Dew points run in the mid 60s, providing a sticky feel to the air.



Humidity comes crashing down tomorrow and low humidity lingers through Friday. Highs tomorrow and Thursday run in the upper 70s, returning into the 80s Friday. Father’s Day weekend looking pretty good overall, we’ll just have to watch for a few isolated to scattered storms popping up Saturday with some higher humidity too. Less humid on Sunday for dad. Fire up that grill!