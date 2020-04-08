More Showers Thursday

Most of the light rain from this morning has ended, but another round returns tomorrow. That one will be more potent with the potential of thunderstorms, downpours, and pea-sized hail. We’ll see a little bit of sunshine this afternoon and that will help inland temperatures to climb to the low to mid 50s. We’ll stay near 50 on the coast.

On to the Thursday storm… we’ll start dry and by late morning, showers will arrive and through the afternoon we could see some thunder as well.

The main threats tomorrow will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some coastal flooding.

In fact, the rough surf combined with the higher than normal high tides, we’ll have to watch for coastal flooding during all the high tide cycles from tonight through Friday.