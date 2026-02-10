It’s been quite the winter so far, hasn’t it? While we had a bit of a thaw in mid January, we managed to go right back into the freezer over the last few weeks. In fact, from December 1st to February 9th, Boston has averaged 28.6 degrees, the coldest since the 28.6 degrees of the 2003-2004 stretch for the same timeframe. You have to go back to the 1993-1994 winter to get a colder December 1 to February 9th stretch.

Add in the 2-3 feet of snow that’s also dropped since late January, and it’s been quite the stretch. While it’s been great for the outdoor winter sports from the backyard rinks to the ski slopes to the sledding hills, it’s also presented some challenges from the ice dams on the roof to the high snow piles that line the roads, limiting visibility.



Late today and tonight, we’ll add in more snow. Not a lot, but at this point, the fact that road crews, plows and shovels have to come back out, creates some grumbling. Snow kicks in during the second half of the evening commute and becomes most widespread this evening. Most of it is done falling by 2am. All said and done, 2-3″ of snow is widespread with some locally higher totals, favoring Northeast Mass/NH. Much of VT, NH and Maine will pick up several inches of snow.

Behind the snow, it’ll be quiet for several days with highs near average tomorrow, then a bit below average late-week, into the weekend. While cold, it won’t be the Arctic cold that we’ve dealt with at times this winter. Overall, it’ll be good skiing/sledding weather through the weekend.