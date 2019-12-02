More Snow On The Way

Heavy snow bands last evening dumped a lot of snow in a short period of time away from the coast. Many towns west of I-95 are waking up to 6-12″ of snow on the ground. The higher end of those totals are mostly near and outside 495. The 3 maps below show some of the totals as of early Monday morning.

As we go through the rest of the day, expect periods of rain/snow and ice to continue with up to a few additional inches possible across northern and central Mass.

Along the coast, winds are the strongest, gusting past 40mph at times. Fortunately, the tides are on the astronomical lower side, and that’ll help mitigate coastal flooding with just pockets of minor coastal flooding expected.

Tonight and tomorrow, the snow becomes more widespread, heavier, and pushes back toward the coast as the coastal front collapses to the southeast. The heaviest snow will be pre-dawn, through the morning commute, provided snow covered roads and reduced visibility across central and eastern Mass. Snow won’t taper off until noon.

The map below is additional snowfall from 7am today, through tomorrow morning. That’s on top of what fell last night.