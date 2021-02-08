More Snow? Say it ain’t Snow!

After another fresh blanket of snow yesterday, keep those shovels out and handy as more snow arrives tomorrow. Today though, it’s all about the sun. Cold sun. Air temperatures will climb to the upper 20s but feel like the upper teens and lower 20s with the wind.

Tomorrow clouds and snow are back again.

It’s a quick moving system cutting south of us, so it’s not a repeat of Monday and for some of us south of Boston, a repeat of yesterday. Most of us will pick up 2-4″ with this one. Slightly lower amounts south of Route 44 with some mixing with rain.

Here’s the timeline. I think the morning commute should be ok. We’ll see some flurries but roads will be ok. The afternoon and evening commute will be a little dicey.