A coastal storm is on the way tomorrow and it looks to bring several inches of snow to the area.

The storm will start midday after a few morning flurries and rain showers, gradually picking up into the afternoon.

Around mid-afternoon moderate to heavy snow will move in, with the heaviest snow south and east of Boston.

The storm gradually tapers off late evening, around 10pm with road conditions improving into the overnight.

A widespread 3-6 inches of snow is expected with the highest amounts likely along the South Shore, least in northern Worcester County.

If you’re headed to the Pats game, expect snow to start about an hour before kickoff and pick up during the second half.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect, so take it slow as slick roads are expected midday through the evening.

Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather Team as this storm system moves through.