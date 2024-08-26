We’ve already had a stormy start to the week so far, and we aren’t quite done yet.

For the rest of your Monday, storm chances continue through about 8-9 p.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch expires around 7 p.m.

After 8/9 p.m., skies will become partly cloudy.

We’ve already had numerous reports of hail and flooding, especially in southeastern Massachusetts.

Thankfully, your Tuesday will be much more quiet. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s, and it’ll be a bit humid.

Storm chances return on Wednesday. While we could see a round of showers in the morning, the storm chances peak in the evening hours. With the high heat (highs in the upper 80s) and oppressive levels of humidity, some storms will be strong to severe.

Right now, the risk for severe weather is a level 1 out of 5, marginal, risk. But we’ll be watching to see how that progresses as time goes on.

Thursday and Friday will dry out and cool down with highs in the 70s. Storm chances pop up again on Saturday, with Sunday looking like the pick of the weekend.