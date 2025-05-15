We have a summer like day on tap for tomorrow with temperatures near 80° and a bit of humidity to go along with it. Tonight the showers will wind down, though we’ll keep drizzle and fog around into tomorrow morning. Once we erode that fog and break into sunshine, it’ll end up to be a pretty warm day. Tomorrow also happens to be our first 8pm sunset of the year!

The warmth and humidity will help fuel a few storms late in the afternoon and evening hours Friday, though the better chance of showers and storms will arrive on Saturday.

Saturday is another warm and humid day and that will again fuel a few storms. Saturday will have scattered storms, so not an all day rain, but the chance is there. It’s also possible that a few of those could be strong or severe. More sunshine Saturday means a higher risk for a strong storm. In general, the farther west you are, the higher chance of a strong or severe storm. Right now, it looks like that best chance will be across the Berkshires, but it’s something to watch.

Saturday is a warm and humid day with scattered storms. Sunday is a much nicer day with mild temperatures, lower humidity, and more sunshine.