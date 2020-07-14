More Storms Fire Today

Another round of scattered storms develop today with localized downpours, cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds being the main threat. A few storms may approach severe limits, capable of produce damaging wind gusts to 60mph and quarter sized hail, so we’ll keep an eye on the radar for sure this afternoon. In fact, the storms get an early start today, breaking out right around noon, and continuing to be in and out through mid to late afternoon.

Although storms are fairly widespread, not all towns get hit. About 60-70% of us pick up on wet weather, as some locations get a quick 1-2″ of rain and localized street flooding, while others pick up very little.

Once these showers and storms fade away, it’ll turn cooler and more comfortable for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs reach the low 70s coast, 70s to near 80 inland.

Looking for summer heat? Pool and beach weather will be back by the weekend as highs head back toward 90.