After a break from rain chances on Sunday, more storms are on the way this week, with showers and storms returning to the forecast Monday evening.

Around 5pm, a warm front is expected to slide over Southern New England and is likely to produce scattered storms through the evening.

Right behind the warm front, a cold front will bring another round of scattered storms early Tuesday morning (around 5am).

Although these storms are not expected to bring severe weather to New England, most of the area can expect another 0.5 – 1″ of rainfall.