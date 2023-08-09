Editor’s Note: Tonight’s blog was written by 7Weather intern Tyler Hughes.

Today was a pretty calm day for us in New England, and tomorrow will start off the same, before taking a turn in the evening hours. Temperatures will be mild as you wake up but will quickly rise into the 80s around lunchtime, aided by a robust westerly breeze. Cloud cover will be increasing throughout the afternoon as a low pressure system tracks to our south, bringing yet another chance for storms.

Unfortunately, the area that’s more likely to see severe storms tomorrow is also the area that was hit the hardest Tuesday – the South Coast and Cape. Although you may get an isolated downpour or hear a rumble of thunder north and west of 495 tomorrow evening, the brunt of the storm activity will be in the red and yellow regions here.

The strongest concerns here are the possibility of heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding. Also of concern is the risk for strong winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado. The strongest of these impacts will be late tomorrow, so make sure you bring in loose patio items, etc. before you go to bed tomorrow evening.

One reason why flooding is a concern with this system is because we’ve already had such a wet August. We’re only 9 days into the month and already over triple the amount of rainfall we usually get in any given August in Boston. This means the ground is already saturated and not able to handle large amounts of rainfall, especially when it falls in a short amount of time. Tuesday was a prime example of this in the Merrimack Valley.

The good news is, things look to clear up for the weekend for the most part. It’ll be a great weekend at the Cape – a light westerly wind will allow temperatures to climb close to 80, with mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend.

The Lakes Region of NH may see a evening shower or storm on Saturday or Sunday evening, but the majority of the weekend should be nice. Temps will remain in the mid-to-upper 70s.

In the 7-day forecast, we have another disturbance cued up for early next week – a continuation of the wet pattern so far this summer.

One last thing… tonight is the last night of my internship and my last night on the 7Weather blog! Thanks for reading along these last few months.

Have a great night.

-Tyler