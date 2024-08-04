After a mostly dry but hot Saturday, storms return to the forecast Sunday as a slow-moving front is expected to move through the area.

The best conditions of the day are expected in the morning, with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

By the afternoon, temperatures jump into the mid to upper 80s, and storms start developing in Southern New Hampshire.

Storms will continue developing and make it to Boston around mid afternoon, then head towards the South Shore.

The Cape should be spared most of the day, but storms arrive there by evening before exiting the area.

Although severe weather isn’t expected tomorrow, there is a small chance a storm or two could turn strong or severe. Flash flooding is also a possibility as storms will be heavy rain producers while moving slowly. Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather team for updates!