Ah, yes, another mild day to add to the tally. Highs in the 60s left us feeling like early October (again), but we’ll cool down effectively after dark (sunset at 4:19PM).

Keep that in mind if you’re heading to Kenmore Square for the reillumination of our beloved Citgo sign! When you get there around 6PM, we’ll be in the mid 50s, with temperatures falling toward 50 as festivities end around 8PM.

By the time we wake up tomorrow morning, we’ll be largely back in the 30s and see some clouds thanks to a very small disturbance cruising across New England overnight/early tomorrow morning. That said, by the end of the morning we’re back to a mostly sunny sky and temperatures are on their way up. Expect highs to once again be in the low to mid 60s on Friday.

Saturday will act almost like a transitional day for us. It’ll still be quite mild… just not as mild as the last few days have been. Expect highs in the upper 50s with a few spots hitting the low 60s in the afternoon. We’ll be mostly sunny, but clouds will increase slightly late in the day.

If you want to spend your Saturday out and about, Mother Nature certainly won’t rain on your parade. Good news for those headed to The Game (Harvard-Yale). It’s being played at Fenway this year(!), and with kickoff at 3:30PM will feature temperatures in the upper 50s to start, low 50s to end.

Sunday is where change becomes very apparent. We’re keeping an eye on an area of low pressure developing alllll the way down in Florida. Right now, it’s bringing showers and storms to the Sunshine State… but as we get through the end of the week and start of the weekend, this area could continue to develop and move north, becoming a coastal storm that would impact us here in New England.

This storm has actually become an area of interest for the National Hurricane Center, as it has the potential to develop some subtropical characteristics.

What does all of this mean for us here at home? Mainly that you’ll want to be aware of some more turbulent weather after sunset Sunday through Monday afternoon.

Right now, it looks like we could see showers, progressing to heavier rain beginning Sunday evening, continuing overnight into Monday. We could also see some gusty winds with this system as well. As astronomical tides increase, we’ll also be keeping tabs on rough surf and some coastal splash-over potential.

There’s still a lot to nail down with this storm, particularly the exact timing.

However, between this storm and a cold front that will help to eventually nudge the storm away to the east, the thing I’m most confident in right now is that our nice, relaxing, mild pattern comes to a pretty abrupt halt next week. Temperatures will plummet into the 40s by Tuesday! We’ll stay chilly through the end of the coming week, and we’ll also be keeping an eye out for another storm that could impact Thanksgiving Day as well. Stay tuned!