We have another great day on tap for Thursday with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temps/humidity levels:

Once we get into Friday and part of the weekend, it gets a little dicey with the chance of rain happening:

The reason for the chance of a few showers will be not one but actually two cold fronts crossing the region. As of this evening, those fronts are just now showing up on the weather maps:

The first front is working through Michigan and will continue moving east toward New England by late Thursday night. This front will brush the region late Thursday night and early Friday morning with a few showers. Most of Friday should be rain-free. Then the second front takes a swipe at New England by late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning and that’s when we may see a few more showers and thunderstorms:

Other than those two time slots, the rest of the weekend should be dry. Saturday will be very warm & muggy while Sunday offers more pleasant air for outdoor activities:

Enjoy!

~JR