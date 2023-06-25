7Weather- Waking up to some blue sky mixed with scattered clouds! It’ll be warm and once again muggy. We’ll watch for scattered afternoon/evening storms to develop. Unfortunately, this pattern isn’t quick to break down.

With dew points staying high, our temperatures stayed in the upper 60s/low 70s overnight. That’s where we started and near 85° is where we’re heading. The June sunshine will be strong to warm temperatures inland to the mid/upper 80s.

We’ll watch for scattered storms to develop this afternoon/evening. Conditions will be most favorable inland – north and west of Boston. You’ll hold to more clouds across Cape Code and the Islands, but luckily avoid the thunderstorm threat.

The air mass will stay the same over the next few days. It’ll stay warm in the upper 70s/low 80s with a muggy feel. An upper level low will be to our west. That’ll continue to rotate in energy for afternoon/evening storms daily.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black