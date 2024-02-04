Good morning! We’re waking up to a sunny start. It’s cold though! You’ll want to bundle up with it feeling like the teens to start.

There are some lingering ocean-effect clouds across the Cape, but those should clear by the end of the morning. Then we all get to enjoy abundant sunshine! We’ll keep that slight northwest breeze again today, and it’ll be gusty across Cape Cod. That will add more of a chill to the air, especially once we get past sunset. You’ll want to dress for the 20s if you’re planning to walk around downtown before or after the Celtics game tonight.

Overnight, it’ll be mainly clear. Once again you can look up and see the beautiful waning crescent moon. Tomorrow will start off cold again.

It’s a quiet week ahead. We stay mainly dry. There’s a chance for flurries across Cape Cod tomorrow night into Tuesday. Then our next chance for rain looks to be Friday night into Saturday.

Shout-out to the teens at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester! I talked to them recently for their Career Cafe. We chatted about how to be a meteorologist and college. Some of the teens shared their own forecasts in front of the green screen!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black