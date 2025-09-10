It was a cool and mainly cloudy day with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s. Tomorrow will look and feel different, and it will be nice!

An area of low pressure was well offshore today, but tossed some clouds and moisture our way. That moves on, and we’ll continue to peel back the clouds. Tonight, it’s cool and comfortable again with a wide range in our temperatures. Some clouds linger mainly for the Cape.

Tomorrow starts off sunny, and we’ll keep mostly sunshine through the day. Highs inland rebound to a mild afternoon in the upper 70s. The wind is light but veers onshore. That will keep temperatures on the coast in the low to mid 70s.

A cold front drops across New England bringing clouds with it. We won’t get any rain from it. The temperature drop will be most noticeable for the end of the week into the weekend.

Tomorrow is the last of our 7 pm sunsets 🙁 Make it count! Those 7 pm sunsets don’t return until the end of March. Our 4 pm sunsets return when Daylight Saving Time ends on November 2nd. Our earliest sunsets start December 5th.

Today is the historical peak of activity for the Atlantic hurricane season. It’s quiet in the tropics. The National Hurricane Center does not expect tropical cyclone activity for the next seven days.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black