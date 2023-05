High pressure is expected to remain in control on Sunday, with more sunshine and mild weather expected.

Temperatures will be a tad warmer than Saturday, with inland than conditions in the mid to upper 70s. However a sea breeze will keep the immediate coast in the 60s most of the day.

Late Sunday afternoon some clouds will begin moving in from the west, with some showers to follow overnight into Monday.

The rain isn’t expected to last long and skies will clear out by mid morning on Monday.