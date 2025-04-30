Temperatures got close to 80° yesterday afternoon and the summer like temperatures hung around overnight. We’re waking up this morning to temperatures in the 60s (that’s our normal high this time of year). But with a cold front that moved through around sunrise, the colder air that’s inbound will counteract most of the sunshine we’ll see today. Skies will be bright once again, the breeze will be back, and it’ll still be a nice day — just cooler than yesterday.

The breeze will finally back off tomorrow with more sunshine. While that will make for a nice day inland, it will promote a sea breeze, so it’ll be a bit chilly on the coast line tomorrow afternoon.

The next two days will be dry with rain chances going up for the weekend (of course). Friday is just a passing spot shower so most of the day will be dry. The better chance of rain will arrive for the weekend. Saturday will come in two waves, first a few showers in the morning with scattered showers and even a few storms for the late afternoon and evening. The wet weather will last through Sunday morning, but it’s looking like it’ll move out for the afternoon hours.

The rain will pull warmer air in with it, climbing back to the 70s for both Friday and Saturday, with cooler air filling in on the backside of the rain on Sunday.