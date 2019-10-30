More Tricks Than Treats On Halloween

While we’re a few degrees warmer today than the past couple of days, the theme of the day is very similar. Lots of clouds, patchy drizzle, and even a few peeks of sun from time to time. As the day progresses, we’ll likely see a few scattered showers try to develop late this afternoon, into the evening. Overnight temps tonight don’t move much, staying in the 50s to near 60.

Showers are in and out through the day tomorrow with a milder and muggier air mass sliding in. The one treat we’ll have for the Halloween forecast is the fact that early evening temps run in the mid to upper 60s. However, Mother Nature also has a couple of tricks too, namely the in and out showers and gusty wind. Wind gusts 35-40mph for the Trick or Treat hours, then go up even more by predawn Friday, just ahead of the cold front with the highest gusts near the south coast. Rain shuts off by 7am Friday after 0.50-1.50″ falls, with the highest totals across the interior. Temps crash Friday morning too as predawn numbers run near 70… then drop to 50-55 for the morning commute. Dry weather and some sun moves back in Friday afternoon and lasts into the weekend. For the towns that move the Trick or Treat day to Saturday, plan on evening temps then in the 40s with dry air.