Smoke and storms were the weather themes of the day. The smoke was once again coming from Canadian wildfires and it was the thickest, most dense we’ve had so far this year. We have an air quality alert in effect for hazardous air for sensitive groups and at times today the air quality was unhealthy for even healthy individuals. At 4pm there were several sites in Massachusetts reporting unhealthy air.

The same area of low pressure that has been parked to our northeast and continues to stay parked there is responsible for sending the smoke to New England. It will also keep us in an unsettled and cooler pattern for the rest of the week.

Future smoke shows the heavier smoke plumes pushed to our south and west tomorrow.

Like today, no day is a complete washout this week, but each will feature their own chances of rain. I think the best chance to have a dry day this week is tomorrow (Wednesday).

Along with the unsettled week, is a cooler week, as temperatures head back to the 60s.