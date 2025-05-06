More showers and storms are on the way today with the steadiest rain favoring interior southern New England. There’s still a flood watch up for central and western Mass as localized downpours may create some poor drainage/street flooding and some rivers and streams become close to minor flood stage. Across the interior, another 1-2″ of rain fall today, with lower totals for eastern Mass, as the downpours closer to the coast are more hit or miss. Temps today warm into the mid 50s to mid 60s, warmest away from the coast.

Scattered downpours linger through this evening with just mainly cloudy skies overnight.



Tomorrow is a bit better with some midday breaks of sun and milder air, 60s to near 70. With that said, a few scattered showers are still in the forecast, so it won’t be completely rain-free.



Partly sunny with just a spot shower or two is the forecast for Thursday, with highs back to near 70.



Rain cooled air returns Friday with temps stuck near 50.

That rain tapers off Saturday morning, allowing for a drier afternoon and a nice Mother’s Day on Sunday.