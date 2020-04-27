Morning Drizzle Tuesday, Sun Returns Wednesday

7Weather- The system that brought rain yesterday and today, finally begins to move out tomorrow. Drizzle lingers tonight and into tomorrow morning.

The thick clouds stick around throughout the first part of Tuesday. Temperatures start near freezing, and there will be a light, chilly breeze.

The drizzle ends around lunch time, and we will see some bright spots in the afternoon as this system continues to push out. Winds will initially be out of the north, but switch in the afternoon out of the east. This keep the coast in the mid and upper 40s. Inland town make it into the low 50s.

Wednesday is the pick of the week! The day starts sunny, and then clouds begin to move in throughout the afternoon. Highs make it into the mid and upper 50s inland, and a sea breeze keeps the coast near 50.

Rain, rain, go away! More rain is on the way Thursday and Friday. It looks like we see scattered light showers throughout the day Thursday, and then periods of heavy rain Thursday evening-night. The system slowly exits Friday, keeping light showers around.

So far we we have seen 11 days with measurable precipitation. There are 4 days left this month, and 3 will have rain. Last year we had 21 days with measurable precipitation, which set a record. The last four years, April has been wet and gloomy with precipitation above average.