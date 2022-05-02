7Weather- The next couple of days are a bit unsettled, and then we’re looking at fantastic weather Thursday.

Expect scattered showers tonight with cool temperatures in the 40s. You’ll likely need the windshield wipers for Tuesday’s morning commute. We’ll have patchy drizzle and fog lingering throughout the first part of the day.

The afternoon will be cloudy with highs in the mid 50s inland and in the low 50s along the coast. It will be breezy times along the coast and into southeast Massachusetts.

Wet weather returns Wednesday. It’s not a complete washout as we could have a few hours of dry weather, but you’ll definitely want to take the rain gear with you. Expect light, on and rain with temperatures in the 40s in the morning and in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Wind is light.

Thursday is the pick of the week! Skies gradually clear in the morning and we’ll have sunshine in the afternoon. Highs reach into the low 70s inland, and it looks like a light sea breeze will keep the coast a bit cooler.

We’re watching a system that could bring wet weather Friday. Right now it looks like that system might just miss us, but if it moves just a bit closer then we’ll have afternoon rain.

Saturday is cool with highs in the mid 50s. Mother’s Day looks dry with highs in the upper 50s inland, and in the low 50s along the coast.