Good morning! We’re waking up to thick fog and areas of drizzle. Today will be drier, and some of us get to see some sun later.

The area of low pressure that brought us showers yesterday is off to our northeast. It was a decent soaker to start March with several locations picking up more than an 1″ of rain. Higher amounts of 1.5″+ were found across Connecticut and Rhode Island.

This morning, we have a lot of low-level moisture on the backside of the system. That’s allowed for areas of fog to develop. We’re seeing a lot of clouds this morning, but this afternoon some sun will break out. The best chance for that is the farther west you go. There will more clouds on the coast with an onshore breeze.

High temperatures will be dependent on your location. Inland temperatures will reach the low/mid 50s!

We’ll keep a lot of clouds and fog redevelops overnight with mild temperatures. Tomorrow highs will be in the upper 40s/near 50 with abundant cloud cover.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black