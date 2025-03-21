Wet weather kicks off this Friday morning as puddles and road spray greet us for the morning commute. With that said, rain won’t last long and we’ll dry out toward the tail end of the morning commute with some breaks of sun returning in the afternoon. Rain tapers around 9am in Worcester County and around 10-11am closer to the coast. The breeze will be gusty, 30-40mph late morning, into the afternoon. Rain will change to snow across the higher terrain of New England with the best shot of some accumulations across the mountains of NH, VT and ME.

The weekend start mild, near 60 Saturday. A spot shower with a cold front is possible Saturday evening, with a much chillier second half of the weekend sliding in. Combine highs in the mid 40s with a busy breeze Sunday, and it’ll feel much cooler out there. Sunday does look dry.



Monday delivers the next shot of a cold rain. For a good chunk of central and northern New England, it’ll be a wet snow.