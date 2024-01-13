It’s a wet and windy start to the weekend as storm #3 of the week moves through New England. Check out the radar-estimated rainfall totals since midnight and maximum wind gusts (updated as of 10 am).

The rain will come to an end this morning. We’ll trend drier this afternoon, but keep a chance for a spot shower. There will be some breaks of sunshine too. The strongest wind is this morning, but we keep a gusty breeze this afternoon. If you don’t mind the wind, you’ll like how it feels today! Temperatures will be mild in the mid/upper 50s.

Flooding remains a concern today. There’s still a Coastal Flood Warning through this afternoon. We’ll watch for impacts especially around the noon high tide. Major flooding is expected for Hampden, New Hampshire north up to the Maine coast. For Hampden Beach, forecasted water levels around noontime will rival Wednesday’s storm. Most of our rivers will be in minor flood stage through the weekend. The Charles River at Dover will crest later today and be at moderate flood stage.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black