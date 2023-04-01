7Weather – It’s a cool, damp and foggy start! Scattered showers will be around through midday/early afternoon. Then it’ll dry out and we’ll get some breaks of sun. Temperatures will be mild. A cold front brings the chance for strong storms tonight.

This storm is part of a dynamic system that caused a severe weather outbreak yesterday from Iowa down to Alabama. The system will weaken as it reaches our area.

Showers continue this morning as a warm front overtakes the region. Scattered showers will be with us through early afternoon. Then we’ll get some clearing and breaks of sunshine. This along with a warmer air mass will help to push temperatures into the 60s. Low to mid 60s north of 495 and into the Merrimack Valley. Low clouds and showers lingering longer, along with a southwest wind off the chilly ocean water, will keep temperatures in the 50s for the South Coast, Buzzards Bay, Cape and the Islands. If you have tickets to the Sox or WooSox games today you should be OK to dodge waves of showers.

The Storm Prediction Center highlights the slight chance for scattered severe storms in yellow. This will be in a window from 7-11 pm. The highest chance for strong to potentially severe storms will be in western Mass. Strong wind will be the biggest threat as the cold front moves through.

By tomorrow morning, any showers or storms will be gone. We’ll have a few clouds and a gusty northwest breeze. A lot of sunshine tomorrow with breezy conditions into the afternoon. Colder temperatures above us will mean a cooler day with highs in the 40s.

Monday looks nice! Next week is mild with periods of wet weather, especially for Wednesday and Thursday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black