Morning Showers and Chilly Saturday, Partly Sunny and Seasonable Sunday

Out of the two weekend days, Sunday is the pick of the weekend since the nor’easter that brought the snow, soaking rain and wind to the region Friday continues to pull away out to sea.

Speaking of yesterday’s nor’easter, impressive snowfall totals for our higher elevations in central MA and southern NH.

Not only that, this system brought much-needed, soaking rainfall with nearly 2″ of rainfall over 48 hours, putting a dent in our spring rainfall deficit.

Today, morning showers work in from north to south for eastern MA, especially within the 495-corridor and coastal SE MA towards the Cape and Islands. We should dry out by the afternoon, with a sliver of sunshine poking through the mostly cloudy skies.

If you’re heading to Fenway for today’s game, dress warm since temperatures will likely be in the upper 40s with a chilly breeze, making it feel like it’s in the low 40s. Plus, with all the rain we’ve dealt with over the last 24-48 hours, it will be damp and chilly, but at least we’re tracking dry conditions for the game.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and the return to seasonable temperatures with highs into the mid-50s.

And the warm-up we see for the second half of the weekend doesn’t stop there. We’re tracking the return of the 60s Monday, 70 Tuesday, back into the 60s with afternoon showers Wednesday. Overall, a warm first half of the week.

Cooler Thursday with highs near 50, seasonable Friday. Breezy both days under partly cloudy skies.