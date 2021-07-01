There will be times for showers through this holiday weekend, but at least we’re tracking some improvement just in time for the parades, performances and fireworks on the Fourth.

For this evening, a few strong thunderstorms are expected across SE MA and the Cape and Islands, with the biggest concern being tropical downpours that could cause some localized flooding. The wet weather sticks around overnight, with some embedded downpours.

Friday brings morning rain showers that fade away by midday, the clouds however will be sticking around through the afternoon. With a brisk NE wind, temperatures will trend cooler through the afternoon.

Highs will likely be late tomorrow morning, in the upper 60s, before falling into the low 60s to even upper 50s by the evening commute (what a difference from the 100° high that we saw Wednesday!).

The trend is cool through Saturday with highs into the low 60s with rain likely.

For the Fourth of July on Sunday, a few showers are possible, but not nearly as wet as Saturday. We’ll see mainly cloudy skies meaning some sunny breaks allowing temperatures to warm-up into the upper 60s. It should be dry by the evening just in time for fireworks.

If your Fourth of July holiday continues into the following work week, Monday looks great with highs into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. We heat things up again by Tuesday with highs around 90. This is all ahead of a cold front that will spark up some thunderstorms by Tuesday evening. Wednesday may have a few lingering showers in the morning otherwise it’s partly cloudy with highs into the 80s. Thursday’s highs are into the upper 70s.

For the tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa will continue to move across the Caribbean and approach southern Florida into early next week.