It was a wet start to our Saturday, but it was a nice drink of water for the gardens, lawns and shrubs. Plus, it flushed out some of that lingering pollen, giving way to some relief for those suffering from allergies this time of year.

The showers continue to push out, with the clouds lingering a little bit longer before they fade away this afternoon, allowing for the sunshine to return. High temperatures today will reach into the low 70s inland, a touch cooler at the coast due to southeast/east breeze. Great weather if you’re heading to Fenway to catch the Red Sox game, or if you’re attending the 70th Annual Flag Day Parade and fireworks in Quincy this evening.

Tonight, temperatures slip into the upper 50s to low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday brings a mix of sun and clouds and highs nearing 80°, cooler for the Cape due to a southwesterly breeze.

Rain holds off until late Sunday night into early Monday morning as our next system pushes into southern New England. This will bring scattered rain, with an isolated thunderstorm threat, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs into the low 70s.

Tuesday also features an isolated thunderstorm threat, but we’re not tracking a washout. The humidity creeps back in Monday and Tuesday.

The rest of the week brings back mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday, 80s by Friday.