Morning Snow Gives Way to Rain This Afternoon

All in all, it’s a wet and gloomy end to the weekend. We saw beautiful sunny skies yesterday, but the clouds have surged in, along with a quick 1-2″ of snowfall across most of the area. Here’s a view of snowfall reports through 11:30AM, before the changeover to sleet and rain started to mix in.

Some snow to sleet expected to continue through noon today along and north of the Mass Pike. The rain/snow line continues to lift northward into the afternoon, with most the region under rain by 3PM, besides the higher terrain of the interior (RT.2 Corridor & the Monadnock Region of S. NH) where sleet could still be making for slick roadways.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues to be in effect through 2PM for western MA, through 5PM for the higher terrain of north central MA. Snowfall totals expected to be between 1-3″ for the RT. 2 corridor, north central MA and southern NH.

By 5PM, rain will be the main form of precipitation as temperatures will be into the upper 30s to low 40s by that point.

By 7PM, the system will have lifted far enough north that the showers being to taper. Expect drier conditions developing through the overnight, with some patchy fog still possible.

Tonight, temperatures only slip into the mid to upper 30s for most spots under mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds will decrease into Monday morning, and that trend will continue into Monday afternoon. Under partly sunny skies, temperatures warm back up into the upper 40s by the afternoon, with a few spots expected to reach 50.

We’ll have more chances by the end of the 7-day to reach 50 or higher, so get ready for more spring-like weather in the upcoming days.