It was a cold start to our Sunday with lows dipping as low as 8° in Norwood. Temperatures have recovered through the morning and are expected to climb to near 40° later this afternoon.

Also this afternoon we’ll have increasing clouds spreading in from the north ahead of a cold front that dives in from northern New England. Ahead of that front, a few quick moving snow showers.

The timing will be later this evening into southern New Hampshire (from 6pm to 8pm) and then if these snow showers stick together, sliding into northern MA from 8pm to 11pm before falling apart over SE MA.

These are quick moving snow showers, so little to no accumulation is expected. However, with the melting of Friday’s snow and with temperatures dropping to near 10° overnight, refreezing will be likely, resulting in slick spots into Monday morning’s commute (especially for those untreated surfaces).

It will be a cold start to the week with highs in the 20s Monday. With blustery NW winds, wind chills will likely be near 0° Monday morning, single digits by midday, and into the teens for Monday afternoon.

Temperatures recover through midweek with highs around 40 by Wednesday. It’s a relatively quiet week with chance a few sprinkles/flurries late Tuesday and late Wednesday night.