Morning Tornado

It was quite the active weather morning with severe thunderstorm warnings issued throughout New England, including a tornado warning for parts of the Cape. The tornado warning was issued for a waterspout at the time, between Nantucket and the Cape. A later damage survey by the National Weather Service confirmed this storm did in fact come ashore in Woods Hole for a brief period. The official information being an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 60-65 mph, and on the ground for .1 miles. Thankfully damage was minimal, the only report of a few lawn chairs tossed about 500 feet.

There was also a few reports of gusty winds and flooded roads in greater Boston. Thankfully it’s a much quieter night and we’ll continue the quiet trend through the middle part of the week. Wednesday is a big day all around… Halloween and of course the Red Sox Parade. Halloween will be dry and comfortable for the trick or treaters. If you’re heading down to the Red Sox Parade, take a jacket early as temperatures will start near 40 degrees while you look for a seat. The parade steps off at 11:00 with temperatures in the low 50s, and middle 50s by parade end. All under sunny skies, although a strong breeze primarily through the afternoon.