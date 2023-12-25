Good morning and Merry Christmas! We’re waking up to areas of fog and drizzle. We’ll continue to see a lot of clouds today, but it’s mild with highs in the upper 40s/low 50s.

Temperatures are mild start to finish today. With all the cloud cover overnight, our temperatures held in the upper 30s/low 40s. We’ll reach the upper 40s/low 50s. The fog should lift by mid-morning, then we’ll still see a lot of clouds today. There could be some breaks of sun later today, but clouds win it.

Low clouds fill in again tonight. We’ll have areas of fog.

Tomorrow more of the same! Highs will be in the upper 40s/near 50, and we’ll see a lot of clouds.