Mostly Cloudy Saturday, Sunny Start and Warm for Mother’s Day

It was another nice day today, but the only difference was the wind direction. That onshore breeze kept temperatures a touch cooler at the coast today compared to yesterday.

If you’re planning to dine outside this evening, don’t forget that light jacket or cardigan as temperatures do dip to around 50 just after sunset.

Tonight, temperatures dip into the 40s for much of the area under mainly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, Saturday brings mainly cloudy skies and a chance for an afternoon sprinkle inland. Highs on Saturday only reach into the 50s.

As we celebrate the Mom’s on Sunday, we’ll see sunshine to start, and then increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening, but highs will stretch into the mid 60s for much of the region. It will be cooler for the Cape where highs will be in the 50s.

This Mother’s Day nicer than recent years:

Thankfully, the rain holds off until Monday morning to move in. Those showers push out by the afternoon as the low pressure system pushes off the coastline.

After Monday morning’s rain, dry conditions return for much of the work week with seasonable highs aside from Wednesday which is a few degrees below normal.