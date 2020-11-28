Mostly Cloudy Today, Sunny and Seasonable Tomorrow

The clouds linger with us for most of our Saturday with a spot sprinkle or two with highs into the low 50s for most, upper 40s southern NH and for the RT. 2 Corridor.

Tonight, we’ll see a clearing of the skies and that will give way to a colder start for Sunday morning with lows into the low to mid 30s.

After a chilly start to Sunday, temperatures rebound to around 50 tomorrow afternoon under sunny skies (that sunshine certainly helping warm-up those temperatures.

Sunday is the calm before our next system.

Monday afternoon is when our next system brings rain and wind. Heavy rain will be likely Monday evening along with strong wind gusts. Gusts could be between 40-50 MPH, with locally higher gusts felt along the South Coast and the Cape and the Islands. Isolated power outages are possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning before the winds subside. Coastal flooding is also possible around high tide Monday.

Although it will still be breezy Wednesday, at least we’re tracking drier conditions. It will be cooler with highs into the mid to upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday.