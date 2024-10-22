It was a scorcher yesterday across Massachusetts, and while today and tomorrow are warm, that’s coming to an end later this week. However, the (mostly) dry streak will continue.

Boston hit 83 degrees on Monday, breaking the previous record of 82 degrees in 1920. Today wasn’t nearly as warm due to a sea breeze, but we’ll warm back up again tomorrow.

Wednesday will be bright, warm and pretty breezy at times. Without the sea breeze (an onshore wind), almost all of us will warm nicely into the mid to upper 70s after a morning in the upper 40s and low 50s. That’s except for the Cape and the islands where it’ll be a bit cooler still.

It’ll be dry, which isn’t great considering the drought beginning to develop across Massachusetts.

Thursday is when we’re expecting changes. We have a chance for a spot shower, but that’s about it. Even those of us who do get rain, it won’t be nearly enough to put a real dent in the drought.

It’ll be much cooler Thursday, too, with highs only in the low to mid 60s. It’ll be a bit warmer in the mid to upper 60s across southeastern Massachusetts. Early morning lows will be in the 50s. We’ll be partly sunny, and that continues that mostly dry streak which is expected to linger into the rest of the month.

Friday will have a cold start in the 30s away from the coast and 40s near the coast. We’ll be sunny with cooler highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Saturday, just a couple more clouds around with highs in the low 60s. It’ll be breezy. Sunday will be downright chilly with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with mostly sunny skies. A breeze will make it feel even chillier.

The cool trend continues into Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s (40s for the Cape) with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s again under bright skies. Tuesday, we’re back to the mid 60s but still dry.