The rest of today will stay nice and bright. However, while clear skies allow for a big temperature warm-up during the day, they allow for the opposite at night: rapidly dropping temperatures. As a result, evening temperatures will be in the 40s with overnight lows into early tomorrow morning down to the low to mid 30s again.

Tomorrow starts bright and chilly. Later in the day, a couple of clouds will roll in. Highs will still be warm in the low to mid 60s — it will be cooler along the coast.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, past midnight, there will be a few showers around. However, most of us will be inside or asleep by that time. Another round may come mid Sunday morning, but the rest of your Sunday looks completely dry.

Generally, the next few Red Sox games are looking great.

But, while the mostly dry weather is great for getting out for events, it hasn’t been helpful for allergy sufferers, with pollen at severe levels into next week.

The weather starts to get a bit more unsettled for next week. From Monday through Friday we could see some spot showers each day, with the highest chance on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.