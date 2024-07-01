Enjoy some quieter and more comfortable weather over the next couple of days.

For the rest of your Monday, evening temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s. Skies will be partly sunny, and we cannot rule out an isolated shower or storm.

Overnight, lows will be cool and comfortable in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will be clear overnight, and that’s part of the reason we’ll cool down so much.

Tuesday will be noticeable warmer. Highs will jump to the low to mid 80s, but dew points will be in the 50s so that’s nice and comfortable. It’ll be a top 10 weather day with bright, sunny skies.

Wednesday will be another nice day! Dew points stay comfortable, we’re looking dry, and highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

For the Fourth of July, we’ll continue our warm-up, but unfortunately that comes with humidity. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, but with dew points in the mid 60s, that’ll feel like the 90s. Skies will be partly sunny, and there could be an isolated shower or storm in the morning.

Friday will be another warm day in the mid to upper 80s. Again, there could be some isolated showers or storms.

The weekend looks 50/50. Saturday will be warm again in the 80s and there are chances for a few thunderstorms. Sunday looks hot near 90 and bright.