Mostly Sunny Easter Sunday, Clouds and a Sprinkle at the Coast Tomorrow

After a chilly start, temperatures will bounce back into the upper 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies — great for any of your outdoor plans on this Easter Sunday.

If your plans take you to Fenway, temperatures will be in the mid-50s by first pitch and the sunshine will be sticking around.

The wind will pick up this afternoon out of the northwest with a few gusts up to 20 MPH, but overall a nice afternoon with high temperatures skimming 60°.

Tonight, a few more clouds stroll in with overnight lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s.

With a low meandering off the eastern coastline of New England, it retrogrades closer to the region, bringing the clouds for eastern MA and even a few showers to the immediate eastern coastline of MA. The cut-off for the cloud cover is 495.

So for those farther inland, mainly sunny skies are expected for central MA and southern NH.

Tuesday brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs into the mid to upper 50s inland, cooler at the coast due to an onshore breeze. A similar set-up for Wednesday with slightly warmer high temperatures.

Another round of onshore winds Thursday, keeping temperatures a touch cooler at the coast, mid-50s inland.

Mainly cloudy skies return Friday and those clouds stick around for Saturday with a chance for a few showers.

Overall, the bulk of the 7-day forecast is dry, making for an elevated fire risk through the week.