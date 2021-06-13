We’re kicking off our Sunday under sun-filled skies and that sunshine will stick around through much of our day today allowing for temperatures to warm up into the low 80s this afternoon, away from the Cape and Islands where highs will be in the 70s due to a southwesterly breeze.

It will be a great day to soak up the sun (just don’t forget that sunscreen and sunglasses) at the local beaches or even at the ball park.

Tonight, we’ll have increasing clouds with lows into the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain holds off until daybreak Monday.

Rain chances return for the start of the work week, as early as the Monday morning commute, especially for western and central MA. We’ll see scattered showers with embedded downpours sweeping from west to east Monday morning, with another round mid-afternoon. We’re not tracking a washout, but if you’re working outdoors, be on alert for embedded thunderstorms.

Tuesday also features an isolated chance for thunderstorms, otherwise partly cloudy with highs around 80°.

Wednesday and Thursday look nice with highs into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

80s return Friday and Saturday, with increasing clouds through Friday evening ahead of rain showers that return for Saturday afternoon.