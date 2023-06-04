A cool, unsettled pattern remains in place this week as a dip in the jet stream parks itself over New England.

Temperatures are expected to range from the low 60s to low 70s, with average highs this time of year at 72 degrees.

Scattered showers are expected Monday morning, but we will likely see some sunshine Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, but it’ll be brief.

Showers return Tuesday afternoon, even some thunder possible, as an upper-level low backs moves over the area.

After several days of rain chances, conditions finally improve by the weekend.