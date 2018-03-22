Mother Nature Grants New England A Break

This storm was an underperformer. While we’re waking up to snow showers this morning that are actually the steadiest snow that we’ve managed out of this 4th Nor’easter. So without the steady heavy snow last night, we won’t walk away with much in terms of snow totals.

Dry air won the battle with this storm, and here’s a look at just how dry we were even late last night:

This morning we are seeing steady snowfall, but it’s too little, too late to amount to high snow totals for New England. Plus, with such warm temperatures in the mid-30s, it would take more than light to moderate snowfall for this storm to bring significant accumulating snow on the roadways.

So instead, we’re seeing most of these flakes melt as the they hit the pavement. Still allow some extra time this morning though, as visibility is reduced significantly, and roads are wet (and a few snow covered with a coating).

Winds are also still strong this morning with a Wind Advisory still in place.

Snow stays in the forecast through the morning commute.

Snow tapers past 8-9AM, with light, scattered snow showers/rain showers possible late morning through the afternoon.

~Wren