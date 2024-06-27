Need an extra cup of coffee this morning? Yeh, it was quite the active night with heavy thunderstorms moving across the area, producing downpours on the roof top and house shaking thunder for some. Hard to stay asleep through that.

While early evening storms produced flooding rains near and just south of the Pike, the strongest late in the evening storms produced damaging wind gusts across parts of CT, RI and SE Massachusetts. One of the thunderstorms even prompted a tornado warning as it showed some signs of rotation when it was in RI, moving into Southeast Mass.

Fortunately, today is moving day as we’re drying out quickly this morning, and lowering humidity with sunshine return to the forecast this afternoon. It’ll still be warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Dew points crash back into the 40s tonight and tomorrow, not only allowing for a much cooler overnight tonight, but also a very pleasant Friday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s as a ton of sunshine wins out.

The weekend is split with Saturday the better half of the weekend. Low humidity and sunshine start the day with clouds advancing in during the afternoon. It’s likely as the higher humidity surges back in, scattered showers and storms break back out Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday won’t rain all day, but scattered showers and storms will be in and out between several hours of dry stretches. It’ll be very humid too with dew points running in the lower 70s.





