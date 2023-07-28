Hot out there again this afternoon with most towns around 90 and when you factor in the humidity, it felt like the low to mid 90s. July doing July things. This summer hasn’t featured a lot of heat thus far and after one more hot day tomorrow, that may be it for the next week, possibly two! The reason for the heat exiting the region tomorrow will be a rather potent cool front working its way out of Canada tonight and into New England tomorrow…

That front will ram into the afternoon heat and humidity across the region and pop showers and thunderstorms, primarily during the afternoon. Afternoon temps will generally finish between 85 and 90 degrees.

Hottest locations are likely across SE MA as they will be farthest from the incoming cool front. In terms of the front and storm placement, here is a futurecast for 3pm Saturday…

Storms will be present but isolated-scattered in nature with most of them across New York State and western-central New England. By 6pm here is what the radar may possibly look like…

You notice the storms are more scattered-widespread, especially along and north of the Pike. Farther south, still likely dry from Route 44 and south of there. I think the window for storms to be disruptive to outdoor activities is most likely between 3-8pm for the area. I also think a few of the storms could be robust with strong wind, frequent lightning as well as locally heavy rain. In any event, the cool front responsible for the storms will cruise through here (something that was not happening with weather systems earlier this summer) and set the table for a delightful Sunday. This delightful weather will be here well into next week with only a slight chance of a pop-up shower on Monday afternoon.

Have a great weekend, our last weekend of July. My oh my is summer flying by.

~JR