Mr. Heat Miser Vacations In New England



Truth be told, I actually don’t mid hot summers (it’s the humidity I can’t stand). What drives me crazy is when the Heat Miser shows up in December or January (I like all our seasons here in New England).

It’s (yet another) scorcher here in New England! Under blazing sunshine, temps climbed well into the 90s this afternoon..



Today marks the 13th day in 2018 that Boston has reached at least 90 degrees. That number exceeds the number of days last year but still well short of 2016…



We typically average 14 such days and tomorrow will be the 14th day of 2018 as we have another hot day. High temps across the region are likely to be…



in the low & mid 90s and, like today, when your factor in that humidity you get a heat index, or what it feels like when outside, in the upper 90s–even close to 100 for some communities. That’s too hot for any length of time so a heat advisory will be in full effect across the region. Avoid lengthy time outside during the midday-afternoon hours and if not avoidable, drink plenty of fluids..same goes for your pets too!

As for thunderstorms taking advantage of the heat and humidity, there will likely be a few that pop across western New England late in the day and then roll east. They likely make it into the Worcester Hills after 5pm and then fade before reaching the coast. Unlike what we saw late last week-Saturday, I don’t expect rotating thunderstorms so no threat of tornadoes. A continued risk of scattered storms for Wednesday…but no washout!



Enjoy!

~JR